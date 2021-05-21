Altus Animal Shelter gets helping hand from AAFB airmen

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Animal Shelter is one step closer to having a new spay and neuter facility of their own thanks to the help of airmen at Altus Air Force Base.

Friday, Airman from a nonprofit called the ‘Five-Six’ tore out carpet and cleaned the city’s old utilities building.

The building has been sitting vacant and the city is allowing the Altus Animal Welfare Association to take over the building.

“Going from 288 square feet to over 2000 square feet, we are going to feel like we are in a palace. We’re going to be able to accommodate more animals, do more surgeries in a day than we’re able to,” said Altus Animal Welfare Association’s Kim Rumschlag.

“I feel like it’s very important for us to get embedded with our community and make this part of our home and what better way than to make the community a better place and it’s a great way for us to come together and do that,” said volunteer Madison Henry.

Altus City Manager Gary Jones says this new facility will be great for Altus Animal Welfare but says there isn’t a timeline for when they’ll be able to move in.

If you like more information about the Altus Animal Welfare Association, you can visit them on their Facebook page.

