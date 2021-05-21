Comanche County Memorial Hospital honors two soldiers Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a ceremony to honor two soldiers Thursday afternoon.

One had worked briefly at the hospital and the other was a soldier who was killed in action.

Chiddimma Eziokwu worked at Comanche County Memorial Hospital as a surgical tech while finishing his masters at Cameron University. He will now be a full-fledged Second Lieutenant in the Army.

He was presented a plaque to commemorate his hard work and upcoming journey.

“We just wanted to take some time out to celebrate that because he’s been such a good worker and great friend to us. And as an aside, as I find out, a lot of people here spent a significant amount of time in the military, and we wanted to include all of them too. So it’s a good overall gathering of people who served in the military that are here,” said Dr. Sawyer.

A soldier who was killed in action was also honored in Thursday’s event

Second Lieutenant Tobias Alexander was a childhood friend of one of the event organizers.

His name has been memorialized on the Veteran’s Memorial Wall.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.