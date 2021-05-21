Expert Connections
Dogs Day are back at the Lawton Farmer’s Market

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmers Market is bringing back their annual Dogs Day at the Lawton Farmer’s Market!

Dogs Days will be happening from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at the market’s summer market location, 38 and Gore in the Cameron University Stadium Parking Lot.

Dr. Holly Lunsford of Lawtonka Animal Chiropractic and Veterinary Hospital will be at the market offering a full set of vaccines with a free heartworm test for $48, along with other great deals on exams, heartworm tests, and flea and tick prevention.

The first 50 people who show up with their dog and a donation for the the Lawton Animal Welfare will receive a free away doggy goody bag.

There will be drawings and door prizes. The tickets for those are free, but entrants must have their dog with them.

In addition to the regular vendors, there will be plenty of vendors set up to purchase items for your dog as well.

For more information, please visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.

