Elgin girl headed to Broadway audition in New York City

By Nazarene Harris
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin middle schooler is headed to New York City this summer where she’ll audition for a Broadway play.

15-year-old Abigail Foster has a big personality and a voice to match.

The eldest sibling of five was diagnosed with ADHD when she was in elementary school and says she was bullied in school from early on.

“I wanted more than anything to fit in and honestly my grades dropped drastically because I got to where I just didn’t care. I didn’t care about grades, I didn’t care about teachers, I didn’t care about anything. I just cared about having ‘oh well she has checkered vans and she has checkered vans so I need checkered vans because that’s what’s going to make them be nice to me,” said Abigail Foster.

She was hurt both physically and emotionally.

“If I could say anything to a parent right now it would be to hug your kids, love on them and ask them, how was your day at school? And like my son always asks me, what was the best part about your day? Ask them and sometimes asking those questions gets your answers that would really surprise you,” said Abigail’s mother Laura Mathews.

Two years ago Abigails mother pulled her out of her traditional brick and mortar school and enrolled her in Epic Charter School with teacher turned family friend, Tamara Woodson.

When Abigail entered Woodsons’ seventh grade class the teacher says she was testing at a fifth grade level but has improved significantly and is now on the honor roll.

Abigail was just accepted into New York City’s Broadway Artist Alliance summer program where she’ll strengthen her skills with help from some of the music industries leading coaches.

“I couldn’t ask for a better student, like, she’s my success story and I have lots of them but she’s probably by far my favorite success story just because of how much she’s grown,” Woodson said.

Upon completion of the schools summer program, Abigail will audition for Broadway musical hit, Madeline.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

