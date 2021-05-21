Families allowed to attend basic training graduation on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time in over a year families are allowed to attend Fort Sill’s basic training graduation on Friday morning. The pandemic forced them to close graduations last March, but with vaccinations, officials at Fort Sill felt it was safe for them to allow family day on Thursday and open graduation on Friday.

It’s the first time soldiers are getting to see their families in 10 weeks. After not getting to see them and knowing there was a chance basic graduations would still be closed, Denton Scurg, a basic training graduate, said he was emotional when they found out it was going to be allowed.

“You know, going through everything that we go through and then not being able to see them, it would’ve been a little devastating,”said Scurg “But when they told us halfway through the cycle, ‘you guys are going to be the to see your family in a year’ Oh my gosh, I started crying. Then, I’ve cried several other times. I started crying when I saw them today. The look on her face when I got to see her again.”

The graduation will be held outside at the polo field. Those graduating from basic and are field artillery or air defense will stay at Fort Sill to continue their training, but if they’re going into a different advanced individual training, then they’ll be leaving to go to their respective AIT’s.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.