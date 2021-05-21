Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (5/21AM)

By Lexie Walker
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

An atmospheric river continues to flow over eastern Oklahoma producing spotty showers. An atmospheric river is simply a narrow concentrated tropical plume of moisture. Almost think of it like a lazy river in terms of looks. All they simply do is enhance moisture content in areas on a large scale. For this Friday, most of the rain chances will stay east of I-35 but for those along highway 81 could see some light rain showers as the day goes on. High temperatures will warm into the 80s! Expect upper 80s out west with low 80s east. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

The atmospheric river will shift west allowing for moderate rain chances to expand into western Oklahoma and western north Texas by this evening and simply elevating rain chances for the weekend (mainly Saturday). There are little changes to the synoptic weather pattern over the weekend. A large and strong high pressure is still centered over the Ohio and Tennessee Valley and a large low pressure is over the Great Basin. Both of these will see little to no movement until next week. By tomorrow, a low pressure system centered currently in western Gulf of Mexico, will move into south Texas.

While rain is always a good thing, the placement of the ridge and trough just means more moisture being transported and that means more rainfall for our area. Precipitation chances will become more numerous to widespread rain looking likely during the day tomorrow. Now get this, the chance for hit-or-miss showers and storms remains in the forecast through NEXT Saturday. Instability will be present so expect embedded thunderstorms too! Severe weather possibilities remains low and out of our area over the next three days.

Stay up to date with the forecast with the First Alert 7 Weather App!

Have a good day and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

