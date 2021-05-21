Expert Connections
Fort Sill holds first Family Day since COVID-19 pandemic began

By Dallas Payeton
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FT. SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill held their first Family Day on post since the pandemic started.

The trainees were able to reconnect with their family members after a rigorous 10-weeks in basic training.

“We’re going to dance, sing, jump, eat our African food,” said the Lucas family.

“Whatever he want’s to do, hangout, food, some bowling, and whatever, as long as we spend some quality time,” Terrell Newble, Dad of a trainee said.

Hundreds of trainees stood just feet away from there loved ones waiting to be released.

“I’m very emotional and overwhelmed with joy. I’m so proud of her and it’s just been a day we’ve definitely been looking forward too,” said Tobey Witschey, Mom of a trainee.

“It feels so great. It feels great. I missed him all these weeks and now that I got him, I don’t want to turn him loose,” Mom Tara McCall said.

During the 10-weeks of basic combat training, trainees trained for the Army Combat Fitness Test, learned how to handle and shoot their weapons, marching, grooming standards and much more.

Isaiah Watkins says he enjoyed his time learning everything in basic combat training and liked the Drill Sergeants he had.

“Everybody was really helpful, and they’ll sit there and explain everything to you. It didn’t feel like regular basic training. It felt like more of a classroom, they’ll actually sit down and teach you what you need to know,” Watkins said.

Grace Lucas says she was pleased with her time on post as well.

“I did stuff that I believe I never could accomplish. I really love it and recommend it to anybody,” Lucas said.

Soldiers left with their families at 9 this morning and are expected to return by 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

They will graduate tomorrow and move on to Advanced Individual Training where they will learn the job skills for their military occupational specialty.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

