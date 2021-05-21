Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton man facing nearly a dozen charges in connection to burglary

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing nearly a dozen charges after being arrested by Lawton Police in connection to a violent burglary.

According to the affidavit, police were called to a home after a woman woke to find Johnny Bolden forcing his way into her bedroom, where he allegedly held her at gunpoint and repeatedly asked for a woman who did not live at the residence.

Bolden is also accused of pointing the gun at the victim’s children as they tried to escape the house.

Investigators say he left after trying to force the victim to get into his car.

Bolden was later arrested after police say they found him in his car with guns and drugs.

He is facing 11 charges, including First-Degree Burglary, Kidnapping, three counts of Feloniously Pointing a Firearm, Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, and several others.

Bolden’s is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives of the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested a man accused of...
Lawton man arrested for possession of child pornography
David Winbush’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24th.
Winbush sentenced to life with possibility of parole
You will soon be able to buy a cocktail at a bar or restaurant and take it home with you to...
‘Oklahoma Cocktails To Go Act’ goes into effect this summer
Lawton fire crews were called out to an apartment fire early Thursday morning.
Fire breaks out in Lawton apartment
Investigators with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office say Mann admitted to having sex with...
Man arrested for child sexual abuse in Stephens County

Latest News

An Elgin middle schooler is headed to New York City this summer where she’ll audition for a...
Elgin girl headed to Broadway audition in New York City
The Oklahoma Blood Institute awarded one lucky donor a dream vacation Thursday.
Oklahoma Blood Institute awards winner of Dream Vacation Giveaway
Operation CARE's Executive Director, Angela Ybarra and City Grant Program Director Stephanie...
Non-profit organization Operation CARE discusses helping Jackson County community
Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a ceremony to honor two soldiers Thursday afternoon.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital honors two soldiers Thursday