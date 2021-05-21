Lawton man facing nearly a dozen charges in connection to burglary

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing nearly a dozen charges after being arrested by Lawton Police in connection to a violent burglary.

According to the affidavit, police were called to a home after a woman woke to find Johnny Bolden forcing his way into her bedroom, where he allegedly held her at gunpoint and repeatedly asked for a woman who did not live at the residence.

Bolden is also accused of pointing the gun at the victim’s children as they tried to escape the house.

Investigators say he left after trying to force the victim to get into his car.

Bolden was later arrested after police say they found him in his car with guns and drugs.

He is facing 11 charges, including First-Degree Burglary, Kidnapping, three counts of Feloniously Pointing a Firearm, Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, and several others.

Bolden’s is being held on a $150,000 bond.

