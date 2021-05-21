LPD Sergeant retires after 25 years of service

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran with the Lawton Police Department retired Friday.

The department celebrated Sergeant Adrian Mayweather’s years of service with a special retirement ceremony.

“I’m proud to admit that to this day it’s been a long journey, but I’ve made it, and I’m safe,” said Adrian Mayweather, the newly retired LPD Sergeant.

LPD presented Mayweather with an award during today’s ceremony, signifying rest after a long-journey.

He retired as a sergeant with the LPD, after 25 years with the department.

