Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Nehemiah Initiative volunteers fix up Altus home

By Will Hutchison
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus family is celebrating some major renovations to their home thanks to volunteer work by a group called the Nehemiah Initiative.

The group’s mission is to restore homes, hopes and hearts in the Altus community. They do that by holding days of service roughly every six months to fix up a home for a family in need.

“I personally believe that this can be generational changing,” said Justin Helin, President of the Nehemiah Initiative.

That change doesn’t come without hard work.

“There were problems with windows where air and rain could get in and specifically one of the floor ground-level windows was broken so water was getting into the basement and destroyed all the property in the basement. That was something we needed to address. The back door we found out was needing to be replaced,” Helin said.

After that, around 2,000 pounds of trees and branches were removed from the property.

“A grandmother owns this home, she came to us and said I want to help out my granddaughter and her boyfriend. They’re there, they have a young child and really it’s going to set things in a more positive light for that child growing up,” Helin said.

Altus City Manager Gary Jones said he was pleased to see the citizens of Altus volunteering to come together to support their neighbors.

“I think what it says is people care. They care about each other, they care about our city, they want the city to do better and instead of just talking about it, they’re actually going out there and doing things to make it better,” Jones said.

And now that the work is done, Helin says the property is certainly much better.

“This property just like any that we do major work on you need to look at the before pictures because it looks so different. Generally speaking, you’ve got this feeling of dark and dingy and cluttered and then it’s like the sun is shining through and you can see everything now,” Helin said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the next volunteer opportunity, you can visit Nehemiah Initiative on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office say Mann admitted to having sex with...
Man arrested for child sexual abuse in Stephens County
Lawton fire crews were called out to an apartment fire early Thursday morning.
Fire breaks out in Lawton apartment
Detectives of the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested a man accused of...
Lawton man arrested for possession of child pornography
David Winbush’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24th.
Winbush sentenced to life with possibility of parole
An Elgin middle schooler is headed to New York City this summer where she’ll audition for a...
Elgin girl headed to Broadway audition in New York City

Latest News

Tommy Morse joins 7News to discuss The Sterling Volunteer Fire Department's BBQ fundraiser...
Sterling Volunteer Fire Department BBQ fundraiser happening Sunday
Fort Sill held an in-person graduation for the first time since the pandemic.
Fort Sill in-person Graduation to help local economy
A 25 year veteran with the Lawton Police Department retired Friday.
LPD Sergeant retires after 25 years of service
The Altus Animal Shelter is one step closer to having a new spay and neuter facility of their...
Altus Animal Shelter gets helping hand from AAFB airmen