Oklahoma Blood Institute awards winner of Dream Vacation Giveaway
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute awarded one lucky donor a dream vacation Thursday.
The woman won a trip to Branson, Missouri from The OBI’s Dream Vacation Giveaway, which she was entered in after donating blood.
“Well this year our lucky winner for our entire system was a person who donated at central mall,” said OBI’s Jennifer Risinger.
The winner was awarded a certificate for her prize trip Thursday afternoon.
