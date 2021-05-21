Expert Connections
Oklahoma Blood Institute awards winner of Dream Vacation Giveaway

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute awarded one lucky donor a dream vacation Thursday.

The woman won a trip to Branson, Missouri from The OBI’s Dream Vacation Giveaway, which she was entered in after donating blood.

“Well this year our lucky winner for our entire system was a person who donated at central mall,” said OBI’s Jennifer Risinger.

The winner was awarded a certificate for her prize trip Thursday afternoon.

An Elgin middle schooler is headed to New York City this summer where she’ll audition for a...
Elgin girl headed to Broadway audition in New York City
Operation CARE's Executive Director, Angela Ybarra and City Grant Program Director Stephanie...
Non-profit organization Operation CARE discusses helping Jackson County community
Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a ceremony to honor two soldiers Thursday afternoon.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital honors two soldiers Thursday