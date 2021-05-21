Oklahoma Blood Institute awards winner of Dream Vacation Giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute awarded one lucky donor a dream vacation Thursday.

The woman won a trip to Branson, Missouri from The OBI’s Dream Vacation Giveaway, which she was entered in after donating blood.

“Well this year our lucky winner for our entire system was a person who donated at central mall,” said OBI’s Jennifer Risinger.

The winner was awarded a certificate for her prize trip Thursday afternoon.

