LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash in Lawton sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Sheridan and Andrews Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

A red car was northbound on Sheridan in the inside lane.

The car reportedly tried to swerve to avoid collision with the silver sedan that was turning onto Sheridan from Andrews.

