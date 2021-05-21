Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club hosting End of the Year Bash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Lawton will be hosting an End of Year the Bash Saturday.

The party is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club’s location on “F” Avenue.

They’re inviting people to join them while they celebrate the youth, their families, and the community who organizers say have worked hard during a challenging school year.

COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. For more information, you can visit the “End of Year Bash” Facebook event page.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.