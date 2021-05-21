Summer in the Streets Festival happening in Cache Saturday

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache Area Chamber is hosting the city’s first annual Summer in the Streets Festival Saturday.

The festival is being held in Cache’s downtown business district and will start at 4 p.m. and continue to 11 p.m.

Organizers say there will be a wide variety of activities ranging from dancing, Brazilian BJJ demonstrations, and a petting zoo to food and drink.

There will also be many locally owned businesses present as vendors.

For more information, you can visit the Summer in the Streets Festival’s Facebook event page.

