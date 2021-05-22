Expert Connections
17th annual GOP fish fry happening in Duncan Saturday

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 17th annual GOP Fish Fry will be happening in Duncan Saturday.

The fish fry will be taking place at the Stephens County Fairgrounds beginning at 6 p.m.

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Senator James Lankford will be speaking about state and federal rights during the event.

In addition to the speakers, there will also be a live auction.

Tickets will be $30 per person or $300 for a table.

For more information, you can visit the fish fry’s Facebook event page.

