17th annual GOP fish fry happening in Duncan Saturday
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 17th annual GOP Fish Fry will be happening in Duncan Saturday.
The fish fry will be taking place at the Stephens County Fairgrounds beginning at 6 p.m.
Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Senator James Lankford will be speaking about state and federal rights during the event.
In addition to the speakers, there will also be a live auction.
Tickets will be $30 per person or $300 for a table.
For more information, you can visit the fish fry’s Facebook event page.
