17th annual GOP fish fry happening in Duncan Saturday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 17th annual GOP Fish Fry will be happening in Duncan Saturday.

The fish fry will be taking place at the Stephens County Fairgrounds beginning at 6 p.m.

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Senator James Lankford will be speaking about state and federal rights during the event.

In addition to the speakers, there will also be a live auction.

Tickets will be $30 per person or $300 for a table.

For more information, you can visit the fish fry’s Facebook event page.

