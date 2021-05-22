Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training

Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating from basic training at Fort Jackson South Carolina.(Sgt. Gary Willford Jr.)
By John Shryock
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been eight months since Sgt. Gary Willford Jr., made headlines after deciding to reenlist with the Alabama Army National Guard at the age of 56.

Well, he’s back, and he says he wants to tell the “rest of the story” of the “old guy” who joined the Guard.

Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. spent 16 years in the military before deciding not to continue because...
Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. spent 16 years in the military before deciding not to continue because he thought he was too old. At 56, he changed his mind and reenlisted with the Alabama Army National Guard.(Sgt. Gary Willford Jr.)

Willford already had more than 16 years in the military, but he made a fateful decision years ago that stopped him from continuing on. He thought he was just too old.

In January 2020, not long before the pandemic reached the U.S., Willford finally made the leap, saying he’d been inspired to serve his country again.

Asked why now, he responded at the time “to take advantage of the second chance that I’ve been given, to remedy something that I should have remedied a long time ago. To finish my career in the military.”

It wasn’t going to be an easy task. First, he had to lose 70 pounds. And he reached that goal, as well. In September, he was sworn in at the Fort George C. Wallace Armory and was set to serve as a military policeman with 214th MP Company in Alex City.

Now 57, Willford reveals the Army decided he needed to go back to basic training. On Thursday, the sergeant graduated - again - from basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

You can watch the Soldier Ceremony below where he is mentioned at the 13:20 mark.

Willford said he wanted to share this latest news, though not for self-promotion. According to the sergeant’s recruiter, by telling his initial story, Willford inspired another man who is 55, “and it motivated him to reenlist,” Willford said.

“If I can help in any way bring others into the Guard who thought it might be too late to serve, I want to do it,” he explained.

Mission accomplished.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office say Mann admitted to having sex with...
Man arrested for child sexual abuse in Stephens County
Lawton fire crews were called out to an apartment fire early Thursday morning.
Fire breaks out in Lawton apartment
Detectives of the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested a man accused of...
Lawton man arrested for possession of child pornography
David Winbush’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24th.
Winbush sentenced to life with possibility of parole
An Elgin middle schooler is headed to New York City this summer where she’ll audition for a...
Elgin girl headed to Broadway audition in New York City

Latest News

Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.
City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday
The fish fry will be taking place at the Stephens County Fairgrounds beginning at 6 p.m.
17th annual GOP fish fry happening in Duncan Saturday
The inaugural Southwest Oklahoma Mental Health Resource Summit was held Friday at Cameron...
Inaugural SWOK Mental Health Resource Summit takes place in Lawton