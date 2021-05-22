City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.

The Clement Washington Sr. Splash Pad on Belmont will be opened from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Elmer Thomas Splash Pad on Ferris will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Additionally, wading pools and the municipal pool will be opening up May 25.

The wading pools, which are located at 6th and Columbia, 14th and Bell, and 9th and Douglass, will be open from Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The municipal pool located at 11th and “J” Avenue in Mattie Beal Park will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The wading pools and splash pads are free to the public and are open to children ages 12.

The Municipal Pool is $2 for students and $3 for adults.

Children must have an adult present for splash pads, wading pools, and the municipal pool.

