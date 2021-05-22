Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.

The Clement Washington Sr. Splash Pad on Belmont will be opened from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Elmer Thomas Splash Pad on Ferris will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Additionally, wading pools and the municipal pool will be opening up May 25.

The wading pools, which are located at 6th and Columbia, 14th and Bell, and 9th and Douglass, will be open from Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The municipal pool located at 11th and “J” Avenue in Mattie Beal Park will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The wading pools and splash pads are free to the public and are open to children ages 12.

The Municipal Pool is $2 for students and $3 for adults.

Children must have an adult present for splash pads, wading pools, and the municipal pool.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the Stephens County Sheriff's Office say Mann admitted to having sex with...
Man arrested for child sexual abuse in Stephens County
Lawton fire crews were called out to an apartment fire early Thursday morning.
Fire breaks out in Lawton apartment
Detectives of the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit arrested a man accused of...
Lawton man arrested for possession of child pornography
David Winbush’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24th.
Winbush sentenced to life with possibility of parole
An Elgin middle schooler is headed to New York City this summer where she’ll audition for a...
Elgin girl headed to Broadway audition in New York City

Latest News

Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The fish fry will be taking place at the Stephens County Fairgrounds beginning at 6 p.m.
17th annual GOP fish fry happening in Duncan Saturday
The inaugural Southwest Oklahoma Mental Health Resource Summit was held Friday at Cameron...
Inaugural SWOK Mental Health Resource Summit takes place in Lawton
Representative Trey Caldwell joins 7News to discuss the latest happening at the Capitol,...
Representative Trey Caldwell discusses the latest happening at the Capitol