Inaugural SWOK Mental Health Resource Summit takes place in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The inaugural Southwest Oklahoma Mental Health Resource Summit was held Friday at Cameron University.

The summit was held as a part of Mental Health Awareness Month and provided an opportunity to meet representatives from local mental health providers and learn more about available mental health resources in the SWOK area.

“That’s pretty much our whole goal is to make sure that the community has that it needs and to make sure that community agencies are having conversations so that if one so that if one can’t provide the service they can refer to someone else who can provide the services,” said Triage Specialist Christina Gianniny.

Southwestern Behavioral Health Center and Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center sponsored the summit and plan to continue doing quarterly meetings about new resources and mental health-related events.

Additional mental health awareness events taking place this month include a Wear Green for Mental Health Awareness day on Monday, May 17, and the virtual NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope on Saturday, May 22, to raise awareness and reduce the stigma related to mental illness.

