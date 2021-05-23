Lawton outreach ministry renovating building

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton church and outreach ministry is finishing up renovations to their building after the coronavirus pandemic slowed them down and asking for the community’s support.

After years of hard work, Lovesick Ministries has come a long way in making the facility feel like home to those who may not have one, but Founder Mary Solenberg said they still have some work to do.

“That’s really been the main goal is to keep our doors open,” she said. “It’s been extremely difficult to continue the renovation for three and a half years but to also stay open during the COVID pandemic and to also stay open during a very chaotic renovation, but our goal has always been to continue to meet needs no matter what situation we’re in.”

Even after building a firewall, installing new front and back doors, a sewer line, restrooms with showers, a laundry area and commercial kitchen, they still have a long way to go.

“One of our greatest needs is heat and air,” she said. “We’ve been here for so long and the summers are very hot, the winter is extremely, extremely cold, but we’re hoping that within maybe the next year or that we can have heat and air for the first time.”

The church provides meals on Sundays after services and a food pantry and clothes closet for those in need.

According to Solenberg, they serve about 800 people a month on average, and they want to be able to give even more.

“We have such a huge vision for Lovesick and what we’re doing here, part of that is that we’re going offer showers to people and we have a laundry area built,” she said. “We’re hoping to do more meals throughout the week, possibly haircuts, so it’s unlimited the potential that we have.”

They hope to complete the renovations by the end of year.

“Our goal is just to spread the love of Jesus within our community,” she said. “We also reach out to people who don’t feel comfortable in a normal church setting for whatever reason that may be, so we accept people as they are. We invite people to come as they are.”

If you’d like to volunteer for Lovesick Ministries or offer services to complete renovations, you can message the Facebook page to learn more about how you can help.

