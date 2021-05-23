Mental Health Resource Summit continues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The inaugural Southwest Oklahoma Mental Health Resource Summit continued Saturday at Cameron University.

As a part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Southwestern Behavioral Health Center and Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center sponsored the summit.

It gave representatives from local mental health providers a chance to meet and learn more about available mental health resources in the area.

The Southwestern Behavioral Center Outreach Coordinator Alexis Davis said it’s important for the agencies to connect.

“One agency alone can’t build a network,” Davis said. “One agency alone can’t make sure that people are getting to where they need, so what we really need is we need all of our mental health and related agencies to really come together and start having these conversations and start talking to each other and relying on each other because southwest Oklahoma really deserves a higher level of care than they’re currently getting and they’re not going to get that if we don’t start talking to each other and we don’t start stepping up and really doing that.”

Salvation Army, Great Plains Improvement Project, United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and Cameron University were among the participating organizations.

