Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mental Health Resource Summit continues

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The inaugural Southwest Oklahoma Mental Health Resource Summit continued Saturday at Cameron University.

As a part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Southwestern Behavioral Health Center and Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center sponsored the summit.

It gave representatives from local mental health providers a chance to meet and learn more about available mental health resources in the area.

The Southwestern Behavioral Center Outreach Coordinator Alexis Davis said it’s important for the agencies to connect.

“One agency alone can’t build a network,” Davis said. “One agency alone can’t make sure that people are getting to where they need, so what we really need is we need all of our mental health and related agencies to really come together and start having these conversations and start talking to each other and relying on each other because southwest Oklahoma really deserves a higher level of care than they’re currently getting and they’re not going to get that if we don’t start talking to each other and we don’t start stepping up and really doing that.”

Salvation Army, Great Plains Improvement Project, United Way of Southwest Oklahoma and Cameron University were among the participating organizations.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.
City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday
A man is facing nearly a dozen charges after being arrested by Lawton Police in connection to a...
Lawton man facing nearly a dozen charges in connection to burglary
A 25 year veteran with the Lawton Police Department retired Friday.
LPD Sergeant retires after 25 years of service
A crash in Lawton sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon.
One person injured in Lawton crash

Latest News

People lined up for the fourth annual Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma Lawton Rally Walk on...
Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma hosts annual Lawton Rally Walk
First Alert Weather 10pm
Scattered showers and storms to start next week
Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.
City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday