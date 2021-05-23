Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma hosts annual Lawton Rally Walk

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma hosted the fourth annual Lawton Parkinson’s Rally Walk at Cameron University on Saturday.

It’s the largest event in southwest Oklahoma dedicated to raising awareness of and funds to fight the disease.

By 10 a.m., the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma had already surpassed the fundraising goal for the Lawton Walk by $5000, totaling nearly $30,000.

The Southwest Oklahoma Director Rob Rooker said it’s the most successful walk yet.

“Parkinson’s affects... it seems to affect almost everybody,” Rooker said. “Everybody knows someone who has Parkinson’s and it’s important because the Parkinson’s patient has trouble speaking and talking.”

For Parkinson patients, it’s crucial that they participate in activities and engage in movement and voice exercises between doctor’s visits.

The CEO Bruce McIntyre said the mission is to inspire hope and transform lives with resources.

“We partner with Southwestern Medical Center to make LOUD Crowd available free to patients,” McIntyre said. “We also partner with the Lawton Family YMCA to do boxing for Parkinson’s. You don’t get hit in the face and you don’t hit anyone in the face, but it’s the exercise.”

McIntyre said they also want to provide support to family members taking care of a Parkinson patient.

“When somebody gets Parkinson’s it’s not just their problem, it’s going to affect the people around them and so we have siblings and spouses and kids that are involved,” McIntyre said, “and we want to support those family caregivers as well because everybody together makes a great team for the Parkinson patient to do as well as they can possibly do.”

You can visit parkinsonoklahoma.com and click “donate” to contribute.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.