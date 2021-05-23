Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma hosts annual Lawton Rally Walk

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma hosted the fourth annual Lawton Parkinson’s Rally Walk at Cameron University on Saturday.

It’s the largest event in southwest Oklahoma dedicated to raising awareness of and funds to fight the disease.

By 10 a.m., the Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma had already surpassed the fundraising goal for the Lawton Walk by $5000, totaling nearly $30,000.

The Southwest Oklahoma Director Rob Rooker said it’s the most successful walk yet.

“Parkinson’s affects... it seems to affect almost everybody,” Rooker said. “Everybody knows someone who has Parkinson’s and it’s important because the Parkinson’s patient has trouble speaking and talking.”

For Parkinson patients, it’s crucial that they participate in activities and engage in movement and voice exercises between doctor’s visits.

The CEO Bruce McIntyre said the mission is to inspire hope and transform lives with resources.

“We partner with Southwestern Medical Center to make LOUD Crowd available free to patients,” McIntyre said. “We also partner with the Lawton Family YMCA to do boxing for Parkinson’s. You don’t get hit in the face and you don’t hit anyone in the face, but it’s the exercise.”

McIntyre said they also want to provide support to family members taking care of a Parkinson patient.

“When somebody gets Parkinson’s it’s not just their problem, it’s going to affect the people around them and so we have siblings and spouses and kids that are involved,” McIntyre said, “and we want to support those family caregivers as well because everybody together makes a great team for the Parkinson patient to do as well as they can possibly do.”

You can visit parkinsonoklahoma.com and click “donate” to contribute.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.
City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday
A man is facing nearly a dozen charges after being arrested by Lawton Police in connection to a...
Lawton man facing nearly a dozen charges in connection to burglary
A 25 year veteran with the Lawton Police Department retired Friday.
LPD Sergeant retires after 25 years of service
A crash in Lawton sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon.
One person injured in Lawton crash

Latest News

The Mental Health Resource Summit continued on Saturday at Cameron University to help mental...
Mental Health Resource Summit continues
First Alert Weather 10pm
Scattered showers and storms to start next week
Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.
City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday