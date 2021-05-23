Scattered showers and storms to start next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a scattered showers, with the highest chances for rain being areas off to our east. Rain coverage will decrease slightly before increasing again by daybreak tomorrow. overnight lows will be in the mid 60s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Sunday will continue to see overcast skies with showers throughout the day, but we can’t rule out a some rumbles of thunder. There is the possibility for a few strong storms but severe storms will be limited to none. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

To start the workweek, continuous gulf moisture due to a situated high pressure system over the US southeast will keep cloudy skies and showers chances in our forecast through most of the week. Our chances for severe weather will increase as we near the middle of the week due to a trough approaching from the west, creating disturbances from of upper level flow coming off the Rocky Mountains. Temperatures will increase to the upper 80s over the week as cloud cover will keep air temperatures from reaching higher-than above average numbers.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.