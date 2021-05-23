Slight chance for severe weather next couple days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight showers continue to move from the south as upper air patterns continue to pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Most of the rain will move to the north and east of Texoma overnight giving way for a mostly quiet night with cloudy skies. Lows will get to the mid-60s with winds coming out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy with isolated showers, but the rain will become more scattered by the afternoon. A marginal risk for severe weather is in effect for our far western counties on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Monday’s overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

On Tuesday showers and storms will last throughout the day with a few breaks in-between, along with a chance for some strong-to-severe storms. The marginal risk is still in effect on Tuesday but will expand to cover most counties in the western part of our viewing area. The threats for severe weather are mainly going to be strong winds and hail, but will be low. Highs will be in the low 80s with winds out of the south at 10-10 mph.

Following Tuesday, rain chances will decrease and potentially allow the for the sun to return Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday evening will see a cold front come down from the north, bringing back showers and storms near the end of the week, including the possibility for more strong and severe weather.

