Sterling Volunteer Fire Dept. hosts BBQ fundraiser

STERLING, Okla. (KSWO) - The Sterling Volunteer Fire Department hosted a barbecue dinner fundraiser Sunday.

People came out to the fire department to enjoy brisket, sides and dessert. There was a raffle and silent auction of tools, homemade quilts and more. It’s all to support the volunteer fire department there. Assistant Chief Thomas Morse says every penny helps maintain the department and buy gear for new volunteers.

“It takes quite a bit of money to run the station and maintain all the equipment and keep all the equipment up-to-date to pass ISO standards and everything else. It’s pretty expensive to gear out one individual,” Morse said.

Morse said they have a new firetruck that was donated by PSO that needs to be outfitted. Some proceeds from Sunday’s event will go towards making that vehicle usable.

