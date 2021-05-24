7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances limited tomorrow and Wednesday, but wait there’s more...

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) has developed east of the dryline and in the Texas Panhandle. Storms will move west to east and will move into our western counties. A few storms could remain strong-to-severe anywhere from a Altus-Vernon line and westward. The main threats for any storms that become severe will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to the size of quarters. Any lingering showers and storms that make it to Lawton and eastward will be weak and non-severe.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy with a lower coverage of showers and storms compared to Monday. There is a slight chance for an isolated strong storm from a Hobart-Altus-Crowell line and westward with general storms possible elsewhere. Highs will top out in the low 80s and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

A brief upper-level ridge will develop overhead limiting rain chances on Wednesday before breaking down ahead of an incoming cold front on Thursday evening.

Highs will top out near 90 degrees on Thursday with scattered storms returning as the front approaches Texoma. There will be a better chance for organized severe weather Thursday evening and on Friday due to a spike in atmospheric energy.

