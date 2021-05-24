Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Air travel hits new pandemic high over weekend

By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More and more Americans are taking to the skies again.

The numbers are approaching pre-pandemic levels.

The Transportation Security Administration says it screened 1.86 million people on Sunday, about 90% of what it did on the equivalent Sunday in 2019.

At the same time in 2020, the TSA reported 267,000 screenings.

The latest numbers beat last week’s record as the nation appears to be easing out of the pandemic.

With more travelers, come more reports of passengers violating mask rules.

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it’s received almost 2,000 reports of people doing so.

With the Memorial Day holiday coming, airports around the country are gearing up for a busy weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.
Man wakes up with gunshot wound in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
Scattered showers and storms to start next week
Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.
City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday
Prosecutors have charged a 73-year-old Indiahoma woman after Cache police say she robbed a bank.
73-year-old Cache woman arrested for bank robbery

Latest News

In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
Texas poised to allow unlicensed carrying of handguns
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members
An Altus pharmacy owner says many of his customers received a letter from an insurance provider...
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers