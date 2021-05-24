Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus pharmacy owner says many of his customers received a letter from an insurance provider directing them to take their business elsewhere.

In September 2020, Kyle Keenum purchased Rexco Drug and changed the name to Rexco Drug and Gifts. Fast forward to last week.

“My customers started reaching out to me as of last Wednesday and Thursday letting me know that they were receiving letters in the mail telling them that Rexco Drug was no longer going to be in their provider network,” Keenum said.

Keenum says that is technically true, Rexco Drug is no longer in existence, but doesn’t believe the letter tells the whole story as the pharmacy with the new name is still in-network.

“They read that letter and it very clearly states we’re not going to be in-network, but we really are it’s just a different contract. Still at the same building, same location, and everything along those lines. It can be very deceptive to anybody who just opens the letter and says I’ve got to do this,” Keenum said.

Keenum said he has had customers attempt to move their prescriptions somewhere else because of the letter. He hopes to have another letter sent out to his customers clarifying the situation.

7NEWS reached out to Blue Cross Blue Shield and Prime Therapeutics who released a statement on what caused the problem and what they are doing to fix it. “The pharmacy at the address of Rexco Drug & Gifts (2101 N Main St., Altus, OK) recently underwent a sale and name change – from Rexco Drug to Rexco Drug & Gifts. As a result of this change and because Rexco Drug did not complete its network credentialing, some Prime members received a notice stating that Rexco Drug was no longer part of the network. Express Scripts PBM, which manages the retail pharmacy network for Prime Therapeutics, has confirmed the new pharmacy, Rexco Drugs & Gifts, is included in Prime’s network, and Prime members can continue using this pharmacy. We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience caused, and Prime will be sending a clarification letter to members. Prime can provide assistance for anyone who has questions about their prescriptions,” said Prime Therapeutics.

Going forward, Keenum advises everyone to use caution if they receive a letter like this one in the mail.

“If your insurance company is telling you you have to go somewhere else, I would highly reach out to whoever it is that is taking care of your health care, whether it’s an independent pharmacy, a chain pharmacy, an insurance company should not be able to tell you where to go,” Keenum said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.