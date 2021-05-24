First Alert Forecast (5/24AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Our active and wet pattern continues as a very moist airmass is still hovering over place. Just like the last few days, expect periods of on and off light to moderate rain with the potential for an occasional downpour and isolated thunderstorms. Rain chances will remain highest for eastern counties during the day today but will diminish slightly this evening. High temperatures despite cloudy skies and rain will warm into the mid and upper 70s along and east of I-44. Western counties will top out in the low 80s. Southeast winds by the afternoon will kick up around 10 to 15mph.

Rain isn’t over yet because the chances for scattered storms, some severe, will shift towards the south and west. This as a dryline is move from west to east after 7PM helping these storms fire up along it. Some storms could be severe producing quarter sized hail and winds up to 60mph. As storms move southeast they will weaken.

With extensive cloud cover, overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.

While this upper level airmass that’s been bringing continuous moisture over Oklahoma for the past week will move farther east and diminish sometime tomorrow. At this surface however, no airmass change is expected. As mentioned earlier, our weather pattern will continue to bring us hit or miss showers and storms for the rest of this week. Several disturbances will move through Tuesday and Wednesday/ another one Thursday and Friday in the form of a cold front allowing for this chance of rain/storms. Temperatures will slowly warm up as the week goes on. For tomorrow many will see low to mid 80s with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Wednesday and Thursday will soar into the upper 80s (some low 90s possible) with south winds. Highs for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will drop into the mid 80s. Because of a cold front, winds will turn out of the northeast to east but remain light around 5 to 15mph.

Models for the weekend are as opposite as they can be. We’ll continue to watch the trends but there finally could be an end to all this rain.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

