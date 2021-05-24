Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Gov. Stitt signs 2022 budget

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed the state Fiscal Year 2022 budget into law.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed the state Fiscal Year 2022 budget into law.(Gov, Stitt Press Office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed the state Fiscal Year 2022 budget into law.

On Monday, he signed the general appropriations bill, House Bill 2900.

The bill authorizes $9.06 billion for the fiscal year, which starts in July.

The budget for 2022 cuts taxes for all Oklahomans and invests $3.2 billion in education.

It also set back $800 million into the state’s rainy day fund, bringing the total of the fund to $1.3 billion.

Along with House Bill 2900, Governor Stitt also signed House Bill 2895, which puts $80 million into the Rebuilding Oklahoma Access and Driver Safety Fund and House Bill 2961, which reduces the tax rate paid by banking association and credit unions.

A new film tax incentive and a $42 million tax incentive for broadband providers were also signed into law Monday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.
Man wakes up with gunshot wound in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
Scattered showers and storms to start next week
Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.
City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday
Prosecutors have charged a 73-year-old Indiahoma woman after Cache police say she robbed a bank.
73-year-old Cache woman arrested for bank robbery

Latest News

Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice...
Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans
Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The fish fry will be taking place at the Stephens County Fairgrounds beginning at 6 p.m.
17th annual GOP fish fry happening in Duncan Saturday
Representative Trey Caldwell joins 7News to discuss the latest happening at the Capitol,...
Representative Trey Caldwell discusses the latest happening at the Capitol