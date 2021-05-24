Gov. Stitt signs 2022 budget

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed the state Fiscal Year 2022 budget into law.

On Monday, he signed the general appropriations bill, House Bill 2900.

The bill authorizes $9.06 billion for the fiscal year, which starts in July.

The budget for 2022 cuts taxes for all Oklahomans and invests $3.2 billion in education.

It also set back $800 million into the state’s rainy day fund, bringing the total of the fund to $1.3 billion.

Along with House Bill 2900, Governor Stitt also signed House Bill 2895, which puts $80 million into the Rebuilding Oklahoma Access and Driver Safety Fund and House Bill 2961, which reduces the tax rate paid by banking association and credit unions.

A new film tax incentive and a $42 million tax incentive for broadband providers were also signed into law Monday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.