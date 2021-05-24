Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice system to get a driver’s license so they can pursue work and education.

House Bill 1795, which was authored by Rep. Nicole Miller, will allow the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety more flexibility to work with people who have been convicted of a crime to get a provisional license, as long as they’re keeping up with their court fines and fees.

Under the current statute, a defendant’s license can be suspended or revoked by the DPS after an arrest for a variety of crimes, some of which are not related to automobile crimes.

The process to revoke a license is a separate process from the criminal proceedings following an arrest.

The bill will also change when a license can be revoked for failure to pay fines and fees. Currently, licenses can be revoked after failure to pay a single fine.

House Bill 1795 gives more flexibility in license revocation to both courts and DPS so that people who have left incarceration can keep their jobs, which will allow them to pay their fines and fees.

“After working on this legislation for the past two years, I am very excited to see it signed into law,” Miller said. “This significant change will grant people who have left incarceration more opportunities for employment and education so they can rejoin society successfully and more easily.”

House Bill 1795 will go into effect November 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.