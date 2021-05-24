Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hiker found safe after 17 days in Oregon wilderness

Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.
Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.(Source: Douglas County Search and Rescue, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) – A 69-year-old Oregon hiker who went missing for more than two weeks is now home with his family.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Harry Burleigh was found Sunday in the wilderness near Idleyld Park, an unincorporated community about 20 miles northeast of Roseburg.

Burleigh went camping more than two weeks ago but failed to return home when he was expected. His wife reported him missing May 7.

After combing through the area for weeks, searchers found him.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝟏𝟕 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 After 17 nights in the wilderness, 69 year-old Harry...

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Burleigh complained of minor pains but was in stable condition.

A helicopter was used to airlift him out of the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.
Man wakes up with gunshot wound in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
Scattered showers and storms to start next week
Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.
City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday
Prosecutors have charged a 73-year-old Indiahoma woman after Cache police say she robbed a bank.
73-year-old Cache woman arrested for bank robbery

Latest News

In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
Texas poised to allow unlicensed carrying of handguns
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members
An Altus pharmacy owner says many of his customers received a letter from an insurance provider...
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers