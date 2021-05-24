Oklahoma Click It or Ticket campaign underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s Click It or Ticket campaign is underway.

It lasts from Monday, May 24 to June 6.

Law enforcement will be out and highly visible as the unofficial start to the summer season begins with the Memorial Day weekend.

They’ll be looking to enforce seat belt use in order to keep people safe while out on the road.

Officers will also be reminding people of the legal consequences, including fines, that they could get for not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.