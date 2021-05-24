Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma Click It or Ticket campaign underway

By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s Click It or Ticket campaign is underway.

It lasts from Monday, May 24 to June 6.

Law enforcement will be out and highly visible as the unofficial start to the summer season begins with the Memorial Day weekend.

They’ll be looking to enforce seat belt use in order to keep people safe while out on the road.

Officers will also be reminding people of the legal consequences, including fines, that they could get for not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.
Man wakes up with gunshot wound in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
Scattered showers and storms to start next week
Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.
City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday
Prosecutors have charged a 73-year-old Indiahoma woman after Cache police say she robbed a bank.
73-year-old Cache woman arrested for bank robbery

Latest News

An Altus pharmacy owner says many of his customers received a letter from an insurance provider...
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers
The Mobile Wellness Units were bought by the state with Covid relief funding and are set to be...
OSDH sending mobile wellness units across state
Oklahoma House passes bill for charter school oversight
Police say the last time he was seen was around 1 a.m. on May 24.
Silver Alert issued in Tecumseh