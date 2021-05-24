Oklahoma House passes bill for charter school oversight

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill to improve financial oversight for public charter schools in Oklahoma has passed the state House.

House Bill 2966 was authored by House Speaker Charles McCall.

A sponsor of the bill says it addresses concerns from a recent grand jury report that called on lawmakers to address loopholes regarding oversight of public state charter schools.

That report requested action by the beginning of July, which is the next fiscal year for the state.

The bill requires education management organizations to provide financial documents to the State Department of Education as well as charter sponsors or charter boards if discrepancies are found.

Education management organizations are hired by some charters to oversee school expenses.

The bill also makes charter school funds that are designated as “learning funds” public.

It passed by a vote of 81 to 17.

