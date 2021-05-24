Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSDH sending mobile wellness units across state

The Mobile Wellness Units were bought by the state with Covid relief funding and are set to be...
The Mobile Wellness Units were bought by the state with Covid relief funding and are set to be delivered to all nine of Oklahoma’s Public Health Districts.(OSDH)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is sending out a fleet of wellness units statewide.

Those will provide public health services across Oklahoma.

The Mobile Wellness Units were bought by the state with Covid relief funding and are set to be delivered to all nine of Oklahoma’s Public Health Districts.

They will include a fifth wheel travel trailer pulled by an extended cab pickup truck and two vans.

They will be equipped to provide full clinic services for women’s exams, wellness checks and other public health programs.

There will also be a built-in reception area, generator, satellite dish and wheelchair lift.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.
Man wakes up with gunshot wound in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
Scattered showers and storms to start next week
Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment
The City of Lawton will be opening their splash pads beginning Saturday.
City of Lawton opening splash pads Saturday
Prosecutors have charged a 73-year-old Indiahoma woman after Cache police say she robbed a bank.
73-year-old Cache woman arrested for bank robbery

Latest News

An Altus pharmacy owner says many of his customers received a letter from an insurance provider...
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers
Oklahoma House passes bill for charter school oversight
Police say the last time he was seen was around 1 a.m. on May 24.
Silver Alert issued in Tecumseh