OSDH sending mobile wellness units across state

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is sending out a fleet of wellness units statewide.

Those will provide public health services across Oklahoma.

The Mobile Wellness Units were bought by the state with Covid relief funding and are set to be delivered to all nine of Oklahoma’s Public Health Districts.

They will include a fifth wheel travel trailer pulled by an extended cab pickup truck and two vans.

They will be equipped to provide full clinic services for women’s exams, wellness checks and other public health programs.

There will also be a built-in reception area, generator, satellite dish and wheelchair lift.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.