Silver Alert issued in Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KSWO) - A silver alert has been issued for a man from Tecumseh.

Tecumseh police say they are looking for 60-year-old Darrell Lamb.

Authorities say he has a medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

He was last seen near Prairie View Road and Bob Crouch Road in Tecumseh wearing a green and white shirt with a gray sweatshirt and Green Bay Packers pants with no shoes on.

Police say the last time he was seen was around 1 a.m. on May 24.

If you see Lamb, you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.