7News First Alert Weather: A few rounds of severe weather possible through the rest of the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The most active time of the year for severe weather in the southern great plains is during the spring, specifically the months April - June. Given that we are still in the month of May, it should come as no surprise that it feels like every day for the past few weeks we have been under some risk for severe weather, not to mention the rain that doesn’t seem to go away. And the rest of this week is no different.

Tonight will see a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) descend from Kansas into southern Oklahoma tonight. In combination with a shortwave that is crossing Oklahoma and parts of Texas tonight, a north-south oriented dry-line in place across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles, the atmospheric river that continues to deliver rich moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and the high amount of energy available in the atmosphere, we have all the ingredients here in Texoma for an evening of active strong-to-severe storms. A slight to moderate risk is in place for most of our area. The greatest threats for severe weather look to be winds up to 60 - 80 mph, golf ball sized hail, frequent lightning, and flooding with the possibility for isolated tornadoes, although the threat is low but non-zero.

The initial timing for these storms to develop is just after dinner time, between 7:00 - 8:00 pm. They will start in our western and northern counties, and move across Texoma into the overnight hours. A cluster of storms will be the first to fire off, with a few embedded supercells by early tonight. These storms will move towards the southeast, approaching our eastern counties by around midnight. As the storms move eastward across Texoma, they will start to weaken, but the chance for severe weather will persist. Depending on the speed of these storms, they could form into a bow-like shape, increasing the wind threat. Flooding could be an issue for areas that have have already seen a lot of rain today, including places near the Red River. Lows will be in the mid-60s tonight.

These storms are expected to move out of Texoma by the early morning hours of tomorrow. Wednesday is expected to be a nice change from what we will experience tonight. Rain chances are low, with an isolated thunderstorm or two potentially clipping our northwestern counties. The sun is expected to be out tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs nearing 90. Winds will be out of the south at 10 - 20 mph.

Unfortunately this break in the rain is brief, as Thursday will see the return of severe weather. At the moment most of Texoma is under a slight-to-enhanced risk for severe storms, the with main threats being large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. Large amounts of available atmospheric energy will still be around on Thursday, as a mid-level trough and cold front will reach Texoma by the afternoon and evening, creating enough instability for supercell formation. The current models show the storms and severe weather moving through our counties in the late afternoon and into the overnight hours into Friday. Highs on Thursday will still be in the upper 80s.

As we enter the weekend, the cold front will stall along the Red River, transitioning into a stationary front. This along with the movement of shortwaves into our area keep the chance for severe weather in the forecast on Friday and overnight into Saturday. We expect a slight cool-down in temperatures as highs over the weekend will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.