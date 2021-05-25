Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a young child.

According to the affidavit, D’angelo Adams is accused of touching the young girl multiple times when she was six-to-eight years old.

He also allegedly asked her to keep it a secret.

Investigators say Adams promised to get the girl a new phone if she would let him touch her again.

Adams has been charged with Lewd or Indecent Act to a Child under 16.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

