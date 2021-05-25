Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child neglect.

According to the affidavits filed in their cases, each of the women have been accused of giving birth to an infant who tested positive for marijuana.

Brittany Gunsolus gave birth to an infant in October of 2020, allegedly both mother and child tested positive for marijuana.

Then in January 2021, Jasmine Jefferson gave birth to an infant who’s umbilical cord and urine allegedly tested positive for marijuana.

Investigators say Alana Sankadota gave birth in February and that infant’s umbilical cord reportedly tested positive for marijuana.

A fourth woman, Porshe Stephen, gave birth in March. Court records report that her baby’s umbilical cord also allegedly tested positive for marijuana.

Each woman is individually facing one charge of Child Neglect and each woman’s bond has been set at $25,0000.

