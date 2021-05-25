Expert Connections
Comanche Nation receives first payment from American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan.
The American Rescue Plan.(WhiteHouse.Gov)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation has received the first of two payments from the American Rescue Plan.

The first payment was $87,025,738.64.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, a Covid-19 relief plan passed by Congress in early 2021 to help people and government entities negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The Comanche Business Committee is set to talk about distributing the money to tribal members at their monthly meeting in June.

They say they will first focus on the nearly 1,400 tribal members who did not receive the third payment from CARES Act funding.

The money from the American Rescue Plan’s allocation to the Comanche Nation will also go toward assistance to households for food, rent, mortgage, utilities, job training, home repairs and weatherization.

