Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Congressional redistricting meeting to be held at Lawton City Hall

The Oklahoma House of Representatives and the State Senate redistricting offices will be...
The Oklahoma House of Representatives and the State Senate redistricting offices will be holding a series of town hall meetings concerning the congressional redistricting process.
By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives and the State Senate redistricting offices will be holding a series of town hall meetings concerning the congressional redistricting process.

There will be an in-person town hall meeting held in Lawton on July 29 at Lawton City Hall, beginning at 6 p.m.

Legislators and redistricting office staff will be in attendance to answer questions and take comments from local community members.

There will also be two virtual meetings for those who aren’t able to attend the in-person meeting. One will take place on July 13 and the second on August 3, both at 6 p.m.

The virtual meetings can be accessed on the Oklahoma House of Representatives redistricting website.

There is no sign-up for either type of meeting and officials say everyone is welcomed to attend.

By law legislative and congressional district boundaries must be redrawn every ten years to reflect changes in population.

Rep. Ryan Martinez from Edmond explains that the town hall meetings are important because they give communities a chance to voice their opinions as redistricting affects who will represent Oklahoma residents at a congressional level.

“It’s important that we have public comment in the redistricting process,” said Martinez, the chair of the House Redistricting Committee. “This affects who will represent individual Oklahomans at the congressional level over the next decade. It’s important for the public’s voice be heard and that they have the opportunity to any question answered.”

You can also email comments to the House at redistrictoklahoma2020@okhouse.gov, Senate at redistricting@oksenate.gov, or contact your state representative or state senator.

Organizers say all comments and public testimony will be shared with the redistricting committees.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect
The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.
Man wakes up with gunshot wound in Lawton
Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice...
Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans
An Altus pharmacy owner says many of his customers received a letter from an insurance provider...
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers
An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a...
Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child

Latest News

The Duncan City Council will meet to discuss a number of topics this evening.
The Duncan City Council will meet to discuss a number of topics this evening.
Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice...
Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed the state Fiscal Year 2022 budget into law.
Gov. Stitt signs 2022 budget
Governor Stitt signed legislation Friday meant to lower income taxes on individuals and...
Gov. Stitt signs bills to cut taxes for Oklahomans, increase education investment