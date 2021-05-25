Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Couple charged with murder of kids in strange doomsday case

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos. (Courtesy police photos)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The mother of two kids who were found dead last year in Idaho and her new husband have been charged with murder in a bizarre case involving doomsday religious beliefs.

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were each indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell’s two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell was also charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell, just weeks before his marriage to the co-defendant.

Prosecutors say the pair endorsed specific religious beliefs in order to justify or encourage the killing of Lori Daybell’s two kids. The children were missing for several months starting in 2019 until authorities found their bodies buried on Chad Daybell’s property.

Both the Daybells have been in jail for months awaiting trial on charges including conspiracy or destruction of evidence after prosecutors said they conspired to hide the childrens’ remains. But the indictment released Tuesday marked the first time murder charges have been brought in the case.

Both Daybells pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges. They have not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea on the murder charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect
The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.
Man wakes up with gunshot wound in Lawton
Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice...
Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans
An Altus pharmacy owner says many of his customers received a letter from an insurance provider...
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers
An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a...
Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child

Latest News

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
Army reprimands multiple soldiers in sexual assault probe
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later
Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the White House is still trying to work with the GOP on an...
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
Eula Polk of Mississippi celebrated her 109th birthday.
Community celebrates woman who turns 109
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, looks down at Gianna Floyd, George Floyd's daughter,...
Grief, smiles as Floyd family meets Biden a year after death