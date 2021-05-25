Duncan City Council to discuss busy agenda for Tuesday meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan City Council will meet to discuss a number of topics Tuesday night.

According to the agenda, the council will consider bids for the demolition of structures at 512 and 514 West Elder Avenue, as well as demolition at 1108 North 6th Street.

They’ll also discuss relaxing the City’s Alcoholic Beverage Code for the Main Street Duncan Car show in June, and talk about an application for a Verizon cell tower on West Maple Avenue.

The meeting is set to start tonight at 5:15.

