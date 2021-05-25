Elgin City Council to discuss legalizing fireworks, holding city-wide July 4 event

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Fireworks will be a hot topic and up for debate at a special city council meeting in Elgin on Thursday.

There will be two issues brought to the council on Thursday. First a discussion on whether to allow the public to shoot off their own fireworks in city limits. Then a discussion on potentially holding a city-wide event featuring a firework show, food trucks and a kickball tournament.

Elgin Mayor JJ Francais said he asked the public to email him their thoughts on potentially allowing fireworks to be shot off and he hopes the debate continues on Thursday.

“I anticipate a vigorous debate. We’ve had approximately 20 citizens email their opinion on fireworks. I compiled them last night, most of them are in favor of fireworks but I’ve gotten some pretty lengthy emails from people saying no fireworks in city limits,” Francais said.

If the council decides to allow fireworks, more decisions will be on the horizon.

“Whether it be amending the ordinance to allow nonaerial fireworks or amending the ordinance to allow everything you’d see in a typical firework stand,” Francais said.

Also on the agenda, discussing a city-wide fireworks show at the industrial park.

“For the first time ever the City of Elgin is discussing a firework show hosted by the city on a large grander scale. We’ll start small this year but we’re still looking at a 20 to 25-minute firework show, a kickball tournament, vendors and food trucks and such,” Francais said.

If approved, the event would kick off around 4:00 p.m. on July 3rd.

“Elgin is in a healthy financial position, we have the money in surplus funds from last year that wasn’t used and our citizens continue to shop local, eat local and drive our local economy. This event really will just enhance our tax base further with more coming in and again eating and shopping local,” Francais said.

The council meeting is Thursday night at Elgin City Hall. Francais said there will be plenty of time for the public to share their thoughts prior to a vote.

