First Alert Forecast (5/25AM)

Good Tuesday morning Texoma! Rain showers and thunderstorms are still on radar for those south of the Red River. This system will continue to move east as the morning goes on resulting in clearing by mid to late morning. Skies will be partly cloudy with a general mix of sun and clouds. With strong day-time heating ahead of a dry line, this will spark stronger storms later this evening/ overnight. Before we talk about those details, let’s talk about today. Today’s temperatures will top out in the 80s area wide with winds out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15mph.

As a dry line moves into the Texas Panhandle storms will fire up along it and move into our western counties by 8PM. These storms will have a severe component to them producing golf ball sized hail and winds 60 to 80mph.

After this long period of rainy weather and being stuck between a strong high and low pressure system our overall weather pattern will see storm systems moving along at a fairly regular pace. There is still the chance for rain however there looks to be more of a severe threat compared to widespread rain with isolated storms. For tomorrow, showers and storms will linger mainly east of I-35. Another disturbance looks to move in near the Oklahoma/ Kansas border producing strong to marginally severe storms as they cross the border. The threat for severe weather tomorrow does remain well northwest of our viewing area but some isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out completely. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday in particular is a day that’s showing potential for severe storms. A cold front will enter into northwest Oklahoma and move through the Great Plains by Thursday evening. With a ton of moisture, lots of instability and the lift from the cold front, this sets us up for a recipe for severe weather. Right now it’s looking like all modes of severe weather are possible with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

The passing cold front will stall around or just south of the Red River Friday and Saturday. The exact location of where is stalls will play a big role in the potential effects for thunderstorms later in the week as rain chances will be concentrated in the vicinity of this front. Not exactly ideal weather for Memorial Day Weekend.

Subtle ridging will take place early next week and it’s looking like it may provide a short reduction in our rain chances. Emphasis on the word brief because another disturbance is looking to move in mid week causing our rain chances to once again increase.

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

