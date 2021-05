LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Goodyear’s iconic Blimp is flying over Lawton Tuesday.

The blimp, named Wingfoot Three, will be staying until Wednesday, so make sure you’re keeping an eye on the sky.

The stopover is a part of it’s cross-country journey from it’s home base in Carson California, to Goodyear headquarters in Akron, Ohio.

