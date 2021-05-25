Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Gov. Stitt, lawmakers tout “Year of Oklahoma’s Education Turnaround”

By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt is touting historic investment in education in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, the governor, along with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and several state lawmakers celebrated what they are calling the “Year of Oklahoma’s Education Turnaround.”

They said that several bills signed into law this year, including the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, will improve education in the state.

That budget includes $3.2 billion for education.

But the budget wasn’t the only education-related bill signed into law during the 2021 legislative session.

The Redbud School Funding Act disburses medical marijuana funds to schools that receive the least local tax revenues.

Another new law makes it easier for students to transfer to other school districts while another prohibits the teaching of critical race theory in schools statewide.

Lawmakers were joined at Tuesday’s press conference by 50 kids from schools from across the state.

They all took part in a reception afterward.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect
The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.
Man wakes up with gunshot wound in Lawton
An Altus pharmacy owner says many of his customers received a letter from an insurance provider...
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers
Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice...
Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans
An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a...
Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Tulsa on Tuesday, June 1.
President Biden to visit Tulsa for Race Massacre centennial
OBI looking for donors ahead of Memorial Day
The Duncan City Council will meet to discuss a number of topics this evening.
Duncan City Council to discuss busy agenda for Tuesday meeting
The Duncan City Council will meet to discuss a number of topics this evening.
The Duncan City Council will meet to discuss a number of topics this evening.