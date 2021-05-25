Gov. Stitt, lawmakers tout “Year of Oklahoma’s Education Turnaround”

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt is touting historic investment in education in Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, the governor, along with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and several state lawmakers celebrated what they are calling the “Year of Oklahoma’s Education Turnaround.”

They said that several bills signed into law this year, including the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, will improve education in the state.

That budget includes $3.2 billion for education.

But the budget wasn’t the only education-related bill signed into law during the 2021 legislative session.

The Redbud School Funding Act disburses medical marijuana funds to schools that receive the least local tax revenues.

Another new law makes it easier for students to transfer to other school districts while another prohibits the teaching of critical race theory in schools statewide.

Lawmakers were joined at Tuesday’s press conference by 50 kids from schools from across the state.

They all took part in a reception afterward.

