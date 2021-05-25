Iconic Goodyear blimp to make stopover in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Goodyear’s iconic blimp, “Wingfoot Three,” will be making a stopover in Lawton on its way to its final destination.

The “Wingfoot Three” will be visiting Lawton Tuesday afternoon at the Lawton/Fort-Sill Regional Airport.

The visit is part of the blimp’s cross-county journey from its home base in Carson, California to Goodyear’s headquarters in Akron, Ohio.

Organizers say Goodyear has built more than 300 lighter-than-air vehicles since 1917 that have been used for public relations and air defense.

The newest addition to their airships is the “Wingfoot Three,” which was christened in 2018 by Shaesta Waiz, who holds the honor of being the youngest woman to fly solo around the world in a single-engine aircraft.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.