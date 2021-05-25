Expert Connections
Lawton pools to open Tuesday

By Xavier McClure
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Municipal Pool and Wading pools open today.

The Municipal pool is in Mattie Beal Park and is open this summer from 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Admission is 2 dollars for kids a students and $=3 dollars for adults.

The wading pools can be found at 35th Division, Harmon and Mocine parks, the Wading pools are open Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. in the afternoon until 5:00 p.m.

The wading pools are free to the public and are open to children ages 12 and under.

