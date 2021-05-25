Lawton Public Schools announces mask mandate expiration
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials from Lawton Public Schools have announced that their mask mandate has expired.
The district-wide mandate had been in place since August 2020, but it was announced Monday, May 24 that the it had expired.
Students are still allowed to wear a mask if they want to, but it is no longer a requirement. This applies to summer schools as well.
The district also directed people to CDC mask guidelines, which state that anyone fully vaccinated can resume activities without needing a mask or social distancing.
