Lawton Public Schools announces mask mandate expiration

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials from Lawton Public Schools have announced that their mask mandate has expired.

The district-wide mandate had been in place since August 2020, but it was announced Monday, May 24 that the it had expired.

Students are still allowed to wear a mask if they want to, but it is no longer a requirement. This applies to summer schools as well.

The district also directed people to CDC mask guidelines, which state that anyone fully vaccinated can resume activities without needing a mask or social distancing.

If you would like more information, you can visit LPS’ Facebook page.

