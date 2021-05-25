Medical Examiner’s report filed in Lawton stabbing, strangulation death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Prosecutors have filed Bobbie Willis’ autopsy in the case against James Jacobs Junior Monday.

Jacobs was accused of attacking Willis in March, 2021 and has been charged with first-degree murder.

In March, police were called to Comanche County Memorial Hospital after Willis had been dropped off with a stab wound. Hospital staff worked to save Willis, but she was eventually pronounced dead.

Days later investigators named James Jacob Jr. as a suspect in her death.

The Medical Examiner determined that Willis’ death was caused by multiple stab wounds and strangulation.

The report says she was stabbed a total of nine times, in the head, chest, and back.

Jacobs has not yet been arrested.

If you have any information on Jacobs’ location, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO to submit a tip or go to lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.