Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Medical Examiner’s report filed in Lawton stabbing, strangulation death

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Prosecutors have filed Bobbie Willis’ autopsy in the case against James Jacobs Junior Monday.

Jacobs was accused of attacking Willis in March, 2021 and has been charged with first-degree murder.

In March, police were called to Comanche County Memorial Hospital after Willis had been dropped off with a stab wound. Hospital staff worked to save Willis, but she was eventually pronounced dead.

Days later investigators named James Jacob Jr. as a suspect in her death.

The Medical Examiner determined that Willis’ death was caused by multiple stab wounds and strangulation.

The report says she was stabbed a total of nine times, in the head, chest, and back.

Jacobs has not yet been arrested.

If you have any information on Jacobs’ location, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO to submit a tip or go to lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.
Man wakes up with gunshot wound in Lawton
An Altus pharmacy owner says many of his customers received a letter from an insurance provider...
Altus pharmacy owner upset after insurance company sends inaccurate letter to customers
Governor Stitt signed a bill that will allow people who have been through the criminal justice...
Gov. Stitt signs bill expanding access to driver’s license for Oklahomans
First Alert Weather 10pm
Scattered showers and storms to start next week
Police say the last time he was seen was around 1 a.m. on May 24.
Silver Alert issued in Tecumseh

Latest News

Officials from Lawton Public Schools have announced that their mask mandate has expired.
Lawton Public Schools announces mask mandate expiration
Arrest warrants have been filed in Comanche County for four Lawton women accused of child...
Arrest warrants filed for multiple Lawton women accused of child neglect
Prosecutors have filed an autopsy report in their case against a Lawton man they say shot and...
Medical Examiner’s report filed in shooting death at Lawton motorcycle club
An arrest warrant has been filed against a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching a...
Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man charged with lewd acts to a child